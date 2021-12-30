Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 493 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $693,140,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 82.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.73.

NYSE:RH opened at $533.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.85. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

