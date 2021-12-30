Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $462.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

