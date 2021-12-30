Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 175 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWLO opened at $257.73 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.02.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,303 shares of company stock valued at $25,506,045 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

