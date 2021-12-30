Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 4,982 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.7% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.