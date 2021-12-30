Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Workiva by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Workiva by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Workiva by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,468,000 after acquiring an additional 140,876 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $131.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.67. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.