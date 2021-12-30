World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.