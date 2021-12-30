World Token (WORLD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,777.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $68,777.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.14 or 0.07851282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00073812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,224.24 or 1.00150337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00054148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007939 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

