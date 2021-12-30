WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.59

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.59 and last traded at $76.20, with a volume of 77729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPP. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get WPP alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in WPP by 13.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in WPP by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.