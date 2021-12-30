Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,808.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $424,279.96 and approximately $4,808.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $6.47 or 0.00013779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.40 or 0.07872178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00075022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.53 or 1.00039813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

