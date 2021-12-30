Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Achieves Market Cap of $572,204.30 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $572,204.30 and approximately $20,074.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $297.87 or 0.00628777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.56 or 0.07801054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,418.84 or 1.00097574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

