Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

