Xeno Token (XNO) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Xeno Token has a total market capitalization of $33.01 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Xeno Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token (CRYPTO:XNO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Xeno Token Coin Trading

