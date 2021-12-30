Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,957,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,696,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

XENE traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 202,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company's products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007.

