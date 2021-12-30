Xion Finance (XGT) Market Capitalization Hits $412,175.06

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $412,175.06 and $22,137.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.88 or 0.07895673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.27 or 1.00306186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,764,358 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

