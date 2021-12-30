Xponance Inc. Has $18.03 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 1,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.45.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.21. 13,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.54 and its 200 day moving average is $244.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $269.72. The company has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.