Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 222,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.23. 3,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $371.73. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

