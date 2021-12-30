Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $54,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 71.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.45. 92,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,384,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.72. The company has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

