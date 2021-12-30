Xponance Inc. Sells 2,417 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

PNC stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,702. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

