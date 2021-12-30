Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 2,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 268,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The company has a market cap of $737.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69,213 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

