Ycg LLC Acquires 6,711 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 3.2% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $34,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Progressive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

