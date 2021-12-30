Ycg LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ycg LLC grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $236,014,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,678.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,566,000 after purchasing an additional 666,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ferrari by 18.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,060,000 after acquiring an additional 195,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Ferrari by 12.2% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,958,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.58. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,453. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.84. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

