Ycg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ycg LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,740 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.4% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.3% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 8,890 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 132.9% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $568.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.75. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

