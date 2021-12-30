YF Link (YFL) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $381,945.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $190.51 or 0.00402582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

