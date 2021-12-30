Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $138.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

