Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Down 2.7%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 122,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 454,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter. Yunji had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.
About Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)
Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
