Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Down 2.7%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 122,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 454,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter. Yunji had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunji by 239.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Yunji by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yunji by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yunji by 1,030.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yunji by 30.5% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

