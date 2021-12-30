Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.96. 3,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,788. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 1.59.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

