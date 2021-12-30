Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce $898.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $905.48 million. Ciena reported sales of $757.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,940. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,853. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

