Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will post $11.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $11.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $43.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 million to $43.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $62.82 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $66.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $76,000.

GAMB stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

