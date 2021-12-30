Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Teekay Tankers posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNK opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

