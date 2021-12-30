Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. 709,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

