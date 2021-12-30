Zacks: Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. LSI Industries posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.76 on Monday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.