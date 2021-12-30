Zacks: Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Switch posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock worth $39,541,887 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after buying an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Switch by 114.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 1,287,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.