Zacks: Analysts Expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will post $77.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.10 million and the highest is $78.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $370.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter.

COCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Kirban acquired 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052.

COCO opened at $11.65 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

