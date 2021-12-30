Zacks: Analysts Expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will post $77.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.10 million and the highest is $78.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $370.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter.
In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Kirban acquired 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052.
COCO opened at $11.65 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Vita Coco Company Profile
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
