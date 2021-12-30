Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $790.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.96. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

