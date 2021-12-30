Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce $30.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $30.50 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $125.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.10 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $121.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CIVB traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,087. The stock has a market cap of $370.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

