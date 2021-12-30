Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post -$1.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 886,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,216. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 16.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 27.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 9.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.