Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce $124.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.63 million and the highest is $125.80 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $88.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $444.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

