Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce sales of $336.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.13 million. Verso posted sales of $314.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million.

VRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BWS Financial cut Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:VRS opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Verso has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $783.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -13.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 3.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 71,448 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Verso by 4.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 615,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 27.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 122,031 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Verso by 21.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

