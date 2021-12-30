Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $10.86 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

