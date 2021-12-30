Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.77. 313,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,501,090. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.