Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.41 Million

Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $207.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.10 million and the lowest is $205.60 million. Perficient posted sales of $162.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $753.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.03. 3,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,340. Perficient has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Perficient by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

