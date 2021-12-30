Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Sell

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGR. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:AGR opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

