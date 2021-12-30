Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Hold

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.