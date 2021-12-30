Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Hold

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.