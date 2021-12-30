Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Hold

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ALGM opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 1.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $76,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,215,314 shares of company stock worth $279,724,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.