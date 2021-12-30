Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on HYFM. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.