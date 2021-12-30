Zacks Investment Research Lowers Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) to Hold

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $123.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.72. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

