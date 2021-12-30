Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Strong Sell

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:ORN opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 257.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 62,261 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Orion Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orion Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

