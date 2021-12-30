Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) to Buy

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

BRDG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 166,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,546,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

