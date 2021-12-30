Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to “Buy”

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

